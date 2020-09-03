Misplaced priorities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Everyone is talking about the return of Nawaz Sharif. Would Pakistan’s issues be addressed if the incumbent government brought the former prime minister back to Pakistan? The current government should focus on the real issues that include unemployment, corruption, lawlessness and rising inflation, so that people can find some relief.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad