A poor economy

This refers to the letter ‘Reality bites’ (Aug 29) by Abdul Majeed. The writer doesn’t mention the total debt and liabilities of the country. The debt that the governments took during the 2008-2013 period was spent on less productive and non-productive projects. Not a single mega project was started during the period. The agriculture and manufacturing sectors were ignored and there was a misplaced focus on import-based trading activities. When the PTI government took office, the country had a current account deficit of $20 billion and low reserves.

The growth in GDP between 2008 and 2018 is superficial. GDP alone does not fully reflect the true health of the economy. If that was the case, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Qatar that have large GDP relative to the population would have stood among the advanced economies of the world. Not that the performance of the PTI-led government has been that rosy during its two years in power. Much more improvement could have been achieved had a competent economic team was selected. The economy which was on ventilator when the PTI took power is now recovering.

Arif Majeed

Karachi