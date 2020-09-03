This refers to the article ‘Foreign policy tragedy’ (Sep 2) by Saleem Safi. The writer has unnecessarily criticised Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. In the last 73 years, it is only the Imran Khan-led government that has brought international respect to Pakistan. The way he highlighted the Kashmir issue in the UN was unparalleled. It is true that foreign policy has always remained a complex issue in our country and needed careful handling. But our foreign office has brilliant officers who know their job well. Gone are the days of dictation that has been the only criteria of good governance. Things have changed and new alliances are emerging. On that basis, our foreign policy is constantly being reviewed.

The offer of MBS to travel in his plane shows the respect and honor shown to PM Imran Khan. We cannot find any incident where such great gesture was shown to any of our past rulers. Imran Khan proved to be a better politician who has broken the monopoly and nexus of the PPP and the PML-N. We should appreciate his efforts and struggle.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi