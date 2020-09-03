Ombudsman office, LCCI sign MoU

LAHORE: Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has said that after signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the chamber members would be able to resolve their

disputes with the insurance companies under ‘One Window Smart Services’, a statement said on Wednesday.

The main objective of the insurance ombudsman is to protect the rights of insurance policyholders and settlement of their claims conveniently and free of charge, it added.

The Federal Ombudsman office always prefers and encourages resolving the dispute among the policyholders and insurance companies out of the court settlement.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh complained that the insurance companies don’t provide the clients with necessary information regarding their insurance policy and terms due to which at the time of claims people face difficulty and witnessed a deduction of huge amount from their claims.

He appreciated the cooperation of ombudsman for establishing Federal Insurance Ombudsman Desk at the Lahore Chamber. Shiekh expressed the hope that it would be a great addition in ‘One Window Smart Services’.