LAHORE: We are in constant state of denial and boast of economic turnaround when none has occurred. Our government claims it is looking after the poor, even in an environment where incomes have declined drastically and food prices are at a historic high.

The tendency to hide negative data does not reduce its impact on the masses. When manufacturing goes down, people have to wait for months to know the actual decline, but workers who lose jobs have a pretty good idea of what is going on.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics delays the release of negative data, but if the data shows some positivity, it releases a statement to convey the “good news”.

Trade statistics are delayed to the third week of following month if there is some decline in exports, but if exports go up the advisor on commerce would be in media in the first week of the following month. Entrepreneurs have a pretty good idea of what is happening on the economic front.

The pandemic has devastated economies around the world. As it subsides every economy is on recovery path and Pakistan is no exception.

There was not much that any government in the world could do during the peak of pandemic because people were fighting for their life. Now that the pressure has subsided, every segment of the society is making efforts to resume normal or near normal life.

The state response to the crisis depended on financial capacity. Countries like Pakistan where the fiscal deficit was very high had limited options to help the masses, while economies that were in good shape could spare higher resources for the affected population.

There is no doubt that this government tried what it could to ease the miseries of the people. It is another matter that given the resource constraints it could not do much.

The economy that was already on a downward trend before COVID-19 would take time to recover. We are on the recovery path, but no way near what our economic managers’ claim.

Our creditors came to our help at the right time and deferred our debt liabilities for a year. That provided us some relief.

For a change, the International Monetary Fund provided us the much needed cash at the height of the crisis. Other donor agencies like World Bank and the Asian Development Bank also approved low cost loans worth billions of dollars that helped Pakistan government stay afloat.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue performed better during the crisis than during normal times. One can say that economic activities have picked up, but the increasing unemployment rate must be giving nightmares to the economic managers.

We will have to resume normal debt servicing after another six months. We have built our foreign exchange reserves mostly from borrowed money.

China and countries in the Middle East have provided us short-term deposits to maintain our foreign reserves at a comfortable level. But Pakistan is in a vulnerable position as was evident when Saudi Arabia demanded immediate return of $1 billion out of its $3 billion deposits. This borrowed money could evaporate if the creditors have a change of heart.

We have compromised our growth by squeezing imports that has reduced, in fact almost eliminated our current account deficit. But as we move onto the growth path, the import bill would inflate.

If it is not accompanied with matching increase in exports and remittances, we will again see current account deficit rising. Silver lining is that the global economy is slowly opening up and so is the demand increasing for our goods and services.

However, we have capacity constraints in sectors where demand for our products is high. Currently we are operating at our full capacity in textiles where the demand is higher.

It seems that we would comfortably cross the $25 billion export target this fiscal. It could have been more if we had any exportable surplus.

Nevertheless, this surge in export would not resolve our problem even if the remittances maintained the current growth momentum.

We need to increase our exports by at least $10 billion to ensure servicing of our foreign debt without obtaining further foreign loans.

The economic planners would have to come out of fire fighting mode and implement growth-oriented strategy by reducing (at least) the rate of corruption, removing red tape from bureaucracy, ensuring merit and providing level playing field to all through transparency and strict rule of law.

This government will have to establish its writ by bringing to book the wheat and sugar mafias, under-invoicing mafia and the smugglers. This requires no resources but only political will to tackle head on anyone violating rules.