Gold rates down Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs2,500/tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs115,200/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs2,144 to Rs98,765. In the international market, gold rates dropped $31 to $1,959/ounce.

Silver rates; however, remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.