TMB gets $45mln equity injection

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) has received an investment of $45 million from its shareholders Telenor Group and Ant Group Co, Ltd (Ant Group) which will strengthen the bank’s capital position and help continue its growth in the mobile payment space of Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank focuses on innovative technology and extensive research and development, and these areas would see a significant rise with the new investment being injected by its shareholders.

“The bank has been working on improving financial inclusion ratios within the country through the introduction of state-of-the-art services and a range of innovative financial solutions that are easily accessible to a major chunk of the population,” the bank said in a statement.

Irfan Wahab Khan, chairman, board of directors, TMB, said a significant shift is being witnessed in the way people transact and conduct business. “The world is fast moving towards digitalization and access to convenient financial services is the need of the hour,” Khan added.

“As pioneers of mobile banking in Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank aims to make a long lasting impact in the financial landscape of the country.”

M Mudassar Aqil, CEO, TMB/Easypaisa, said the bank is very pleased to have the support from its shareholders through another sizable equity injection that cements its commitment to contributing towards Pakistan’s financial sector and positions the bank for continued growth in the future.