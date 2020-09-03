Trakker hooks up with Rider

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, a company providing tracking, telematics, and location-based services, has partnered with Rider, an end-to-end e-commerce logistics company, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Following the partnership, TPL Maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker will power the Rider Mobile App to ensure accurate and hassle free deliveries,” the company said in its handout.

TPL Maps is Pakistan’s leading digital location technology provider licensed by the Survey of Pakistan. As a location data powerhouse covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geo-coded address and 600,000 km of road network mapped across Pakistan, TPL Maps will be a key technology partner for Rider, which in a short period of time, has expanded operations to six cities since its inception last year.

“In the first phase, Rider has deep-linked the TPL Maps Navigation App (available on Android & iOS) in its Drive4Rider App. Following this, they will integrate the base-maps and other Location Based Services in their backend platform and the “Rider – Smart Deliveries” app,” the statement said.

Rider is a market innovator, bringing cutting edge route optimisation to ensure timely deliveries directly to the doorstep, a significant challenge in the local market.