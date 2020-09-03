Gold rates down Rs2,500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs2,500/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs115,200/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs2,144 to Rs98,765. In the international market, gold rates dropped $31 to $1,959/ounce.
Silver rates; however, remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.