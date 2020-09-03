Stocks swell as CPI strengthens case for a rate hold

Stocks surged on Wednesday amid enormous turnover as encouraging July inflation data boosted the sentiment that policy rate may remain unchanged for next two months, while oil marketers remained in the driving seat, dealers said.

KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), finished 1.11 percent or 457.59 points higher to close at 41,834.85 points.

Of 425 active scrips, 281 gained, 130 lost, and 14 were unchanged, while volumes swelled to a staggering 837.022 million shares against 759.360 million on Tuesday.

Topline Securities in a report said, “The investors cheered strengthening of rupee and economic revival leading the market to trade in positive zone throughout the day, where the index made an intraday high of 555 points”. The OMCs (oil marketing companies) remained in limelight on higher petroleum products’ sales in August, resultantly, HASCOL and PSO closed 7.5 percent and 3 percent higher respectively, the brokerage reported.

The KSE-30 shares index also hit a high of 0.91 percent or 161.65 points to end at 17,938.02 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Bullish activity continued amid record trades led by scrips across the board as investors weighed that easing of CPI Inflation to 8.2 percent YoY in August is likely to affirm the central bank policy”.

Surging global crude oil prices, upbeat data for fertiliaer sales, reports of MoUs over likely debt relief from Japan, likely favourable government negotiations on private power producers’ tariff, and strong rupee recovery contributed to the bullish close, Mehanti added.

Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al Habib Capital Markets said, “The inflation rate came out bit lower than market expectation which hinted the central bank is likely to maintain status quo on benchmark interest rate down the road”.

Cement and chemical companies were in the buying chart because of the recent rain-led destruction of infrastructure in Karachi and other parts of the country, which would increase the demand for cement for repair and other construction related activities.

“Chemical scrips were on the buying side since last two sessions, because some key chemical-makers in USA have been closed down, opening export opportunities for companies in Asia including Pakistan,” Rafi added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The market maintained bullish momentum drawing strength from lower than anticipated inflation rate, which clocked in at 8.2 percent for August 2020, and appreciation in rupee which will help keep the interest rates at lower end in the near-term”.

Textiles and other export-based sectors remained in the limelight after the inter-ministerial committee approved electricity tariff at 9 cents, while keeping the gas tariff unchanged at $6.5/mmbtu, Rauf added.

Nestle Pakistan, up Rs165.50 to close at Rs6,310/share, and Rafhan Maize, strengthening by Rs49 to finish at Rs8,249/share, emerged as the top gainers, while Premier Sugar, slipping by Rs48.56 to close at Rs598.93/share, and Sapphire Fibre, losing Rs40 to end at Rs760/share, were the major losers of the day.

K-Electric Limited led the volumes with 54.009 million shares, gaining Rs0.23 to end at Rs4.30/share, while Engro Polymer was at the bottom with 23.402 million shares, but it gained Rs1.95 to end at Rs39.24/share.