Up to 20,000 England fans could attend Barbarians clash

TWICKENHAM: England hope to host as many as 20,000 supporters at Twickenham for their international clash with the Barbarians on Sunday, October 25.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has asked the government for permission to host the largest number of fans so far at a UK sports event since the coronavirus lockdown. The non-cap international against the Barbarians could therefore become a pivotal test case in the government’s pilot scheme aimed at returning supporters to sports contests across the UK.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, with England slated to travel to Rome to take on Italy in the delayed Six Nations contest a week after the Barbarians encounter.

“We continue to work closely with government and the local authority on the return of sports fans to the stadium,” said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

“The numbers of fans able to attend, given social distancing requirements, will be significantly lower than normal and subject to final agreement from government. Local resident and spectator safety is our top priority and numerous measures are being implemented for the events that either adhere to or exceed the guidance provided by the government and the Sports Ground Safety Authority.

“A test event will be held to put into practice our operational plans and demonstrate that Twickenham Stadium is well prepared.”