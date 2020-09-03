close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 3, 2020

Without power

Newspost

 
September 3, 2020

Since Shikarpur is a small city of Sindh, the authorities don’t really pay attention to the problems the city faces. Political leaders who are always active in the city during the elections are now nowhere to be seen.

The city has been affected by the worst loadshedding – power remains out for at least 16 hours in a day.

This paralyses the life of residents who keep waiting for electricity to get back. We request SEPCO officials to pay attention to this issue.

Memoona Memon

Shikarpur

Latest News

More From Newspost