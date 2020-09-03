Under water

Once called the city of lights, Karachi has now drowned in water. After the rains, people were on their own.

Even the welfare organisations, which always play an important role in the relief work, found it difficult to reach the people who were badly affected by the rains. Is there any saviour for the people of Karachi?

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

*****

Rains in Karachi resulted in large-scale destruction. The rains highlighted the incompetence and indifference of the rulers. Residents’ hopes on their rulers are now completely quashed. Almost every other area is submerged in water. Several streets remain flooded even after six days. But the sorry state of the city didn’t stop leaders from playing a blame game.

On Monday (Aug 31), residents of DHA and Clifton protested outside the CBC office against the prolonged loadshedding and demanded the authorities to drain the flooded streets.

If this was the situation in posh areas of the city, what would be the situation in other areas of Karachi?

Zubair Ahmed Rind

Jacobabad

*****

It is surprising that Karachi doesn’t have proper roads and a drainage system. It doesn’t even have a rescue service. Residents are forced to live with broken roads, overflowing sewers, piles of garbage, etc. It seems that the residents have accepted that living in such horrible conditions is the new normal.

It’s time the authorities improved the condition of the city. Karachi deserves better infrastructure and a well-planned drainage system.

Marium Ali

Karachi

*****

I did my Matric in 1968 and FSc in 1970 in Karachi. I have family and friends living in the city, so it is heartbreaking to see the largest city of the country drown in rainwater. The sad truth is that residents of the city face an acute shortage of water throughout the year. Garbage keeps piling up along the roads and drains are not cleaned. I don’t understand how people carry on. Karachi is the city that contributes a larger share of taxes.

The PPP-led Sindh government has done nothing for the city or its people. To fix the city, a competent team without any political interference should be appointed for at least five years. It is the least the world’s seventh nuclear power can do for its largest city.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad