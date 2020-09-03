Cancelling exams would be ‘worst-case scenario’: Ofqual

LONDON: The government was warned that cancelling exams and opting for calculated grades for students amid the Covid-19 pandemic would be the “worst-case scenario”, the Ofqual chair has suggested.

Roger Taylor, chairman of the exams regulator, said ministers decided to abandon GCSE and A-level exams after Ofqual suggested running socially-distanced exams or delaying tests, before cancelling them.

He told MPs that it was a “fundamental mistake” to believe Ofqual’s algorithm for awarding grades “would ever be acceptable to the public”. His comments come amid continued anger about the handling of grading GCSE and A-level exams which were cancelled during the coronavirus crisis.

Ofqual’s controversial algorithm for awarding calculated grades had appeared to boost private schools’ performance and led to many other A-level students having their results downgraded following moderation.

But addressing the Education Select Committee, Taylor insisted that the standardisation process “reduced the advantage enjoyed by private schools”.

He said: “That is why we felt it was fairer to use the standardisation process as a mechanism to ensure the greatest possible fairness in the circumstances. We do acknowledge that the level of fairness achieved was not felt to be acceptable but it did improve the level of fairness.”

Taylor told MPs that Ofqual’s initial advice to the Secretary of State earlier in the year was to try and hold the summer exams in a “socially-distanced manner”, with the second option being to delay exams.

He said: “The third option – if neither of these were acceptable – would be to have to try and look at some form of calculated grade.