Oxford named best varsity in global rankings

LONDON: The University of Oxford has been ranked first in an international league table for the fifth year in a row.

A number of UK universities have slipped down the Times Higher Education (THE) world rankings – with Cambridge dropping from third to sixth place and Imperial College London falling out of the top 10. Experts have warned that the pandemic heralds “a perfect storm” of huge challenges for UK universities who risk losing international student fee income and the global flow of academic talent to institutions. They say a hard Brexit – combined with the impact of Covid-19 – could make British universities “increasingly vulnerable” and the UK risks losing its status as a “higher education superpower”. Overall, the UK has 29 universities in the top 200, up slightly from 28 last year. Of these, more than half (15 institutions) have dropped by at least one place in the past 12 months.

The annual list rates more than 1,500 universities from 93 countries and regions in five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. The rankings show Oxford once again was named the best-performing university globally, ahead of Stanford University in the United States, which took second place.

US universities dominated the top 10 in the rankings, claiming a record eight places. Rounding out the latest top five are three other US institutions – Harvard University, California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Cambridge University is no longer in the top five as it takes sixth place in the list, which is down three places on last year when it was third.

Imperial College London dropped out of the top 10, taking 11th place compared to tenth last year.

Also making it into the top 50 alongside Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial are: University College London (16th), the London School of Economics and Political Science (27th), Edinburgh University (30th), and King’s College London (35th).