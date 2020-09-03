Cynthia asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday rejected the visa extension application of US blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie and asked her to leave the country within 15 days.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, visa extension application of Ritchie had been rejected. The Islamabad High Court had on July 10 asked the Ministry of Interior to decide on a petition filed by a PPP leader seeking to deport the US blogger after she was accused by the party of making derogatory remarks about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The IHC had also urged the ministry to decide upon Ritchie’s stay in Pakistan and the extension of her visa. In an earlier hearing, the court was told that her visa had expired on August 31.