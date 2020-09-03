SC suspends SHC’s ruling against Sugar Inquiry Commission

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the federal government’s request and suspended the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict that declared the formation of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) as illegal.

A three-member apex court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the appeal against the SHC’s verdict.

In June, the SHC had declared the constitution of the commission — formed to investigate the recent crisis of the commodity in the country — and its report illegal. The court directed the NAB, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct separate and independent investigations into the crisis.

During the course of the proceedings on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued notices to respondents and also sought replies from sugar mill owners.

Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed said the SHC had annulled the commission on a technical basis as its verdict declared that the notification regarding the formation of the commission was not published in the official gazette. He questioned how a delay in a gazette notification could affect the functioning of the commission, which only verified the facts mentioned in the inquiry report.

He also asked how the High Court could annul the facts as a representative of an intelligence agency was included in the commission with the federal cabinet’s approval.

The sugar mills that had approached the SHC were those whose audits had not been conducted. Their owners knew about the formation of commission, he added.

The attorney-general said the notification to form the inquiry commission was issued on March 16 and it was set up under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the sugar scandal.

It was alleged that one more member was added to the commission after the notification regarding its formation was issued. Jawed said when the commission completed its inquiry, the mill owners started their litigation. No one had raised any objections when the commission was carrying out its inquiry, he added. Justice Ahsan observed that no party’s rights were affected by errors in the procedure. Later, the case was adjourned for a month.