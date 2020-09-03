Pakistan’s daily virus deaths back to double digits

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is considering a random coronavirus screening for students and periodic testing for teachers as it met to discuss a strategy to reopen schools and the challenges in ensuring adherence with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting came as the Covid-19 caseload in Pakistan reached 296,590 with 441 new cases reported during the last 24 hours (up from the previous day’s 300), the NCOC said. Daily deaths entered double digits again ending a six-day single-digit streak, with 18 deaths reported. The total death toll now stood at 6,318 on Wednesday.

The NCOC said 281,459 patients had recovered while 604 were in critical condition. It added that a total 2,662,508 tests had been conducted, while in last 24 hours 20,480 tests were conducted

The NCOC meeting for schools, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, took stock of plans to open up schools and testing strategy for educational institutions.

The NCOC discussed testing strategy for educational institutions after the expected reopening on September 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the sequence designed to open up educational institutions had been agreed by the Ministry of Education. The NCOC had previously recommended a “top down” approach to reopening institutions, with universities and high schools opening first. However, the next major challenge was to enforce SOPs and health guidelines in the around 300,000 educational institutions across the country and all focus should be made in this regard, Umar added.

The forum was apprised of a “four-strand strategy” for testing in educational institutions. The forum was briefed that the strategy had been formed keeping in view the 20 major high risk cities with 76 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases reported in the country.

The students under this strategy would be randomly screened whereas screening of the teachers would be carried out on periodic basis.