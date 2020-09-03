PML-N, PPP vow to step up movement against PTI govt

Ag Sabah

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to “ramp up” efforts against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and also decided to hold talks on the long-delayed All Parties Conference (APC) today.

The development came after the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly spent a day in Karachi to express solidarity with the residents of Karachi following catastrophic rains and his high-level meetings with the top brass of the PPP — former president Asif Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting, as did Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Both parties’ leaders “expressed their resolve to ramp up the democratic struggle against the incumbent leadership” and agreed that the federation will have to play its role for the restoration of areas ravaged by the recent rains, the PPP’s media cell said following the meeting.

In a press conference after the meeting, PML-N and PPP lawmakers announced that a session of the opposition Rehbar Committee will convene today (Thursday), where a date for the All Parties Conference would be decided.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N leadership had come to Karachi to express solidarity with the people and to step up efforts of rebuilding the metropolis, according to Geo News. “In today’s meeting, the opposition parties discussed routine political matters and decided to participate in a Rehbar Committee’s meeting tomorrow,” he said.

Iqbal said the opposition would respond to the federal government’s political, economic, and governance failures by strengthening collaboration between parties. “The time has now come to convene an All Parties Conference,” he said. “[The opposition] will bring forward all constitutional and legal options to send this government back home and save the country from disaster,” he said.

Iqbal said the PTI-led government’s “incompetence had become a disaster” for the nation as the country’s economy has plunged and hatred was being spread. “After the Rehbar Committee’s meeting, an All Parties Conference will be called,” he said, adding that the committee will layout the plan of action of the opposition.

The PML-N leader said that the Charter of Democracy, that was signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, stated that both parties — PML-N and PPP — would strive for the rule of law, an independent judicial system, freedom of press, sovereignty of the Parliament, and defend democracy.

“It was decided that none of the political differences between the parties would come in the way of their goals,” he said, adding that these were the ideals that Pakistan was built on. Responding to a question after the briefing ended, he said that PML-N stands with the opposition parties against the imposition of a presidential system. “When the fall of Dhaka took place, even then the presidential form of government existed in Pakistan,” he said, adding that when the smaller provinces in the country felt discrimination, it was at a time when the presidential system was intact.

“During Ayub Khan’s 10 years, the presidential system was adopted; the same goes Zia-ul-Haq, Yahya Khan, and Musharraf’s eras,” he said, adding: “It divided the country, made it weak, and caused a sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces.”

Iqbal said that after 72 years, experiments in the governance system were not needed and that to run the country, the 1973 Constitution was the only way to strengthen the country.

Earlier, Shahbaz visited areas of the city which were affected by flooding. While there, he chided the federal government, saying “now is not the time for politics” as Karachi is inundated. The city last week experienced record-breaking 230mm of rains, which left scores dead and damaged infrastructure. Many areas of the metropolis are still water logged.