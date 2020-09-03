Awareness stressed to avoid blood-related diseases

PESHAWAR: A charity hospital administration has called for increasing awareness to avoid the blood-related diseases. Speaking to a delegation, Sahibzada Mohammad Haleem, Chairman, The Frontier Foundation, said the causes for the increase in blood disorders such as Thalassemia and haemophilia must be addressed. He said no attempt to eradicate hereditary blood diseases such as Thalassemia will be successful unless we raised awareness about the causes of such diseases. “We will continue to face such hereditary diseases if there was no end to the practice of marriages within families,” he explained while talking to a group of teachers. Sahibzada Mohammad Haleem deplored that the blood transfusion at the hospital during and after the lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic continued to be hampered by the shortage of donations. He appealed to the youth to come forward and donate blood at this critical time for the Thalassemia patients as blood stocks had shrunk.