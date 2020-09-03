Tendering record seized over alleged anomalies

LAKKI MARWAT: A team of the provincial government raided the office of the executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and seized record of the tendering for the contracts over alleged anomalies, sources said on Wednesday.

They said the tenders for tubewells and pressure pumps worth Rs5000 million had been advertised in the last five months and the contractors had submitted bids but the box had been taken away by some elements. The tenders were separately advertised on 18/4/20, 18/5/20, 19/5/20 and 19/8/20 for the contracts meant for digging tube-wells and pressure pumps, added the sources. They said that there was secret bargaining going on between the officials and contractors over the contract rates. The sources said that someone informed the provincial authorities about the alleged irregularities in the contract.

They added that the minister called the executive engineer to clarify the situation but he was not satisfied by the XEN comments.