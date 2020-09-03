Land sanctioned for university, other institutes in Swat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said the Board of Revenue and Estate has sanctioned the possession of 300 kanals of land for the establishment of Women’s University campus, and sub-campuses of University of Engineering and Technology, Agriculture University and Elementary and Secondary Education Scouts in Barikot, Swat.

The minister thanked the chief minister and provincial government for approval of the educational institutes in Barikot, Swat.

He said the establishment of educational institutes in Barikot would promote educational activities in the region. He said that due to bad law and order situation in Swat in the past, educational institutes were badly damaged. However, he added that the incumbent provincial government had fully focused to improve the infrastructure and promote quality education in the district. He maintained that the Board of Revenue had approved 200 kanals land for Women’s University campus, 42 kanals for UET sub-campus, 42 kanals for Agriculture University sub-campus, and 16 kanals for E&SE Scouts. Dr Amjad Ali said that a total of Rs1billion funds had already been approved for the establishment of Women’s University campus in Barikot, and work on the campus would be started soon.