MINGORA: Scholar Nadir Khan of Khwazakhela town of the Swat district has successfully defended his PhD thesis in animal nutrition.

The topic of his thesis was “Optimizing the nutritional value of maize silage in relation to dairy animal (Performance and milk quality)”.

Supervised by Dr Nazir Ahmad Khan, his internal examiners were Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Professor Dr Nazir Ahmad, Professor Subhan Qureshi of Livestock Management Department, and Country Director of International Livestock Research Institute Professor Dr MNM Ibrahim.

His thesis was approved by the known academicians from Canada and The Netherlands.

Nadir Khan responded to the questions at the public defence and qualified for the doctoral degree.