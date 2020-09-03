SCCI asks govt to make Afghan trade routes rebatable

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday asked the government to take pragmatic measures for making Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes rebatable.

The SCCI also sought rehabilitation and improvement of road infrastructure in tribal districts, particularly in South Waziristan to facilitate the business community.

SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz made the demand during a meeting with a delegation of Wana Trade Union South Waziristan at the Chamber House.

Wana Trade Union President Mugarb Khan, Secretary General Syed Wali Khan, Finance Secretary Taj Mohammad, Information Secretary Muhammad Zabit, Senior Vice President Ghulam Rasool and Fazlur Rahman attended the meeting.

Murgarb Khan informed Maqsood Pervaiz about issues of traders and exporters.

He asked the government to take steps for making Angoor Adda trade route rebatable and improvement of road infrastructure from Tank to Wana.

SCCI chief assured the delegation that he would take up their issues with relevant government departments.

Maqsood Pervaiz claimed that the SCCI being a representative forum had always played a pivotal role in redressing the issues of the business community.