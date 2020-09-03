Compensation sought for patients who lost eyesight

ABBOTTABAD: Tehreek-e-Suba Hazara Secretary General Sardar Fida Hussain has announced wheel-jam and shutter down strike from September 13 if government failed to compensate the patients who had lost eyesight after being administered injection in Eye Ward of Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that nine people lost eyesight due to the negligence of doctors at the Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Ayaz Khan Jadoon of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamat, Shahid Raza of Awami National Party, Sardar Abrar of Pakistan People’s Party, Amjad Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Idrees Awan, Sajjad Ahmad and others were also present. Fida Hussain said that Medical Director of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb had constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident but to no avail. He said that the medical director of the hospital in his video message had confirmed the incident. He demanded compensation amounting to Rs20 million to each patient who have lost their eyesight.