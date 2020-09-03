CM Mahmood Khan wants land acquired for General Bus Stand shifting

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to acquire land for the shifting of the General Bus Stand out of the provincial capital within the next two months.

Chairing a meeting about the mega developmental projects of Peshawar at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he directed the relevant officials to expedite work on the preparation of PC-1, feasibility study and engineering design of the project, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar, general manager National Highways Authority, director general Peshawar Development Authority, deputy commissioner Peshawar, CEO TransPeshawar and others attended the meeting. The chief minister said that development of provincial capital was the topmost priority of his government, adding that all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting was briefed about the mega projects of Peshawar, including shifting of the General Bus Stand out of the city, the solid waste management, construction of remaining portions of the Ring Road and KP Cities Improvement Project, Peshawar. The meeting was told that the General Bus Stand was being shifted out of city for which site had been identified at Ring Road and land acquisition was in progress.

The chief minister directed the SMBR and other relevant authorities to complete the land acquisition process within the two months’ time so that work on the project could be initiated. The meeting was also informed that under the KP Cities Improvement Project, various developmental activities would be carried out in the different areas of Peshawar including replacement of water supply network, solid waste management system at Shamshato, construction of sewerage treatment plant, construction of park, family areas, walking tracks and food streets at Phase-VII Hayatabad and extension and development of Bagh-e-Naran Park. The meeting was informed that the work on the preparation of detailed engineering design for City Improvement Project Peshawar was also in progress and would be completed by next week.

Under the project, special focus was being given on the replacement rusted supply pipeline and water tanks throughout Peshawar for which the city has been divided in to four zones.

Besides, a site has been identified out of city for the solid waste management project. The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the construction of left over northern section of Ring Road (Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh). The chief minister was told that construction of this project would be completed within the one-year.

The chief minister underlined the need for accelerating work on all mega projects of Peshawar, adding that it was the priority of his government to facilitate the people.