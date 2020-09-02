280,970 COVID-19 patients recover

ISLAMABAD: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has significantly increased with 280,970 patients recovered out of the total 296,149 so far across the country.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported was 300 showing a declining trend of disease spread as only four persons died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients in the country.

No COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Almost 92 ventilators were occupied across the country out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients. During the last 24 hours, 300 people were tested positive while the total active cases in Pakistan were 8,881 as of September 1.

However, 20,882 tests were conducted on August 31st; in Sindh a total of 5,247, Punjab 8,805, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,600, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,706, Balochistan 230, Gilgit-Baltistan 267 and AJK 27.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 296,149 cases detected so far including AJK 2,299, Balochistan 12,879, GB 2,903, ICT 15,649, KP 36,118, Punjab 96,832 and Sindh 129,469. Since the contagion clutched the masses across the country, around 6,298 deaths were recorded.

In Sindh, 2403 deaths occurred where two died in hospital on August 31. In Punjab, 2199 persons died and one died in hospital on August 31, in KP, 1250 where one died in hospital on August 27. In ICT, 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan, 141, in GB, 67 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 63 and one died in hospital on August 31. After tireless steps since the first coronavirus case reported in the country, a total of 2,642,028 tests were conducted so far.

Around 735 hospitals were equipped with facilities for fighting COVID-19 while 1,044 corona patients admitted to hospitals across the country.