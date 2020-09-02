UAE says committed to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported.
In a statement read by UAE’s foreign minister Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said to the Palestinian community in the country that the normalisation deal with Israel was a sovereign decision in the favour of peace, a British wire service reported.
“Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” he said according to Al Arabiya.