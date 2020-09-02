close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
News Report
September 2, 2020

UAE says committed to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

News Report
September 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported.

In a statement read by UAE’s foreign minister Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said to the Palestinian community in the country that the normalisation deal with Israel was a sovereign decision in the favour of peace, a British wire service reported.

“Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” he said according to Al Arabiya.

