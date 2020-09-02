Saudi king sacks two royals over alleged corruption

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has sacked two royals over corruption allegations and referred them to the anti-graft watchdog for an investigation, according to the state media.

In a royal decree issued early on Tuesday, King Salman removed Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and relieved his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd of his post as deputy governor of al-Jouf region.

The decision was based on a missive from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to Nazaha, the anti-corruption committee, to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defence ministry,” reports the international media.

Four other military officers were also placed under investigation.

The announcement marks the latest government crackdown on what officials say is endemic corruption in the kingdom.

MBS, after becoming heir to the throne in 2017, launched an anti-corruption campaign that saw scores of royals, ministers, and businesspersons detained.

Most were released after reaching undisclosed settlements with the state. While the crown prince has made fighting corruption a pillar of his reforms, critics say he is moving to sideline rivals to his eventual succession to the throne, take control of the country’s security apparatus and crack down on dissent. Authorities wound down the Ritz campaign after 15 months but said the government would continue to go after graft by the state employees.

In March, authorities arrested nearly 300 government officials, including military and security officers, on charges involving bribery and exploiting public office.

The king’s decree said the crown prince designated Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salim bin Mutlaq al-Azima to replace Prince Fahd.