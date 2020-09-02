Shahbaz urges govt to immediately withdraw power hike

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif demanded immediate withdrawal of hike in power tariff, rejecting 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff.

Reacting to increase in the power tariff, the PML-N president demanded the federal government to immediately withdraw the decision, adding that the increase in electricity price was intolerable and injustice with the masses.

In his message issued Tuesday, he said people reject this decision as the prime minister is busy in filling the pockets of mafias through sugar, flour, wheat and petrol. He said the prime minister who tried to become a hero by rejecting the hike in petrol prices has become zero by increasing the prices of gas and electricity.

He further alleged that government committed criminal negligence by not importing LNG timely. Shahbaz said businesses, jobs and economy are shut down while government is busy in imposing taxes on poor people.