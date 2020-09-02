British aid initiates emergency response in flood-hit Sindh areas

ISLAMABAD: The British funded Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) under the Multi Year Humanitarian Programme (MYHP) aid has initiated emergency response in the flood-affected districts of Sindh through providing 128 hygiene kits to 1,540 people in Hyderabad.

The British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Karachi, Mike Nithavrianaksis said, “My heart goes out to those affected by these devastating floods. I’m pleased to see the emergency response that has provided support to more than 1500 flood affected in Sindh.” He said that the natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) continues to assess the immediate needs in the most critical areas to ensure relief those most affected in these difficult times.

The emergency stock has been transported to four flood-affected districts of Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin and Umerkot and distribution will start today (01-09). The emergency stock includes 450 tarpaulin sheet, 75 tarpaulin roll, 5 water tanks, 900 latrine slabs and 900 hygiene kits some of which will be distributed in Hyderabad today (Wednesday).