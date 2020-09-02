Nepra reserves decision on Re0.86/unit increase in power charges

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday reserved decision on a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that asked for allowing Discos (except K-Electric) to charge Rs0.86/unit extra from power consumers under fuel price adjustment for July 2020.

The authority held a public hearing regarding this matter. It noted that it will take final decision after analysing data of usage of residual fuel oil (RFO) and High Speed Diesel (HSD)-based power plants that whether under the economic merit order their generation was required, a senior official said.

The CPPA’s petition on behalf of DISCOs claimed that it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.5420 per unit in July while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.8615 per unit additional cost from consumers next month.

Total energy generation in July 2020 was recorded at 42928GWh with a cost of Rs63.150 billion. Electricity sold to Discos was 44035GWh for Rs63.560 billion, with transmission losses of around 1.88 per cent.

The hydropower generation occupies highest share of 36.76 per cent or 5406.99GWh, coal 17.55 per cent (2581.16GWh) with cost per unit cost of Rs6.3039. For HSD, 113.09GWh of electricity was generated at Rs18.4835 per unit. From RFO 5.84 per cent or 859.8GWh of electricity was generated costing Rs13.9013/unit.

RLNG based power generation contributed 20.62 per cent or 3032.69GWh at Rs6.8534 per unit. Nuclear energy contributed 4.86 per cent or 715.53GWh electricity at the cost of Rs0.9617/unit. Local gas electricity production was 10.05 per cent or 1478.55GWh and the cost was Rs7.0172/ unit. Wind power share 2.34 per cent or 344.46GWh, solar contributed 0.43 per cent or 63.23GWh to the system.