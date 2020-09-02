ICT administration issues flood advisory

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of Met office forecast for heavy rains in twin cities from Wednesday-Friday, Islamabad administration has issued flood advisory and cautioned that downstream areas of Swan and Korang rivers are vulnerable to be hit by ‘high magnitude flood’.

In addition, Kachi abadis along nullah in sector F-7, G-6, G-7, G-8, H-9, I-9, Khanna, Ghouri Town, Sohan are also being considered vulnerable.

It said that whenever there are extensive and continuous rains in catchment areas of Simly Dam and Rawal Dam, the excess water which overflows from its spillways causes high flood in these rivers which may affect the low lying areas and disrupt utility services like water supply, sewerage, power supply, communication and agriculture services.

To cope with the possible floods, the administration has established three flood control centers in federal capital’s rural areas, including Tarlai, Bharakahu and Sihala.

DC Islamabad has directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) ICT to ensure carrying out announcements in rural areas of Islamabad through revenue staff and shall ensure that the residents of rural areas of Islamabad may be intimated regarding the changing situation.

In addition to this, flood control centres may be constituted in Tarlia, Barakahu and Sihala and all assistant commissioners also directed to visit their areas for identifying downstream and low altitude. DC also instructed the MCI staff to present on the ground situation and Pakistan Metrological department shall also inform in advance regarding flood.

It is worth mentioning that Met department has forecast of heavy rainfall for next three days in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and northern areas of the country.

Flash floods caused major destruction up north following monsoon rains across Pakistan. At least 16 people died and more than 40 houses were completely destroyed.