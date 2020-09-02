AJK govt to implement uplift plan in every village: Farooq Haider

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that a comprehensive development programme is being launched to extend basic amenities of life to the people living at the Line of Control costing over Rs3.6 billion.

Talking to the party workers here on Tuesday, he said under PM Community Infrastructure Development Programme’s, the projects are being completed in every village of the state to provide basic amenities of life to the people in the rural areas of the state. cA chain of roads from Bhimber to Taobutt was constructed to facilities the people of the state and have implemented the manifesto of the party.