Six killed, 10 injured as rain ravages continue in KP

PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured as rain ravages continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The provincial metropolis also received rain for the second consecutive day, inundating several roads and streets. Four persons, including a woman, were washed away by flash floods in Swat. The dead were identified as Tahir, Fazal Wahid from Rahat Kot and Ijaz Khan from Kala Kot.

The bodies of the three people were fished out while the Rescue 1122 launched efforts to recover the body of the woman. Officials said the water level in the Swat River rose to an alarming level after heavy rains, inundating the houses and hotels located near the riverbank.

The rising water level forced the people living near the Swat River to vacate houses and move to safer places due to the threat of flooding. As many 12 bridges were also swept away by the fast-moving floodwater that also damaged several fish farms. A mosque was also damaged in Bahrain.

The electricity supply was suspended in Kanju when the floodwater washed away an electricity pole. Madain, Bahrain and Kalam were also cut off from the rest of the province after floods washed away bridges. The local people and the tourists started moving to safer places.

The intermittent rain has been lashing Swat for the last two days. The flow of water was 81,000 cusec in Swat River at Kanju. Two children were killed, houses collapsed and roads and a bridge was swept away by floods in the Shangla district.

Two children were killed when the wall of a house collapsed under heavy rains in Baritkot area of the Meera Union Council. The victims were identified as Idrees, 7, and Mughees, 6, both stated to be brothers. Two houses crumbled in Malikkhel Union Council, leaving three people injured. A link bridge was washed away in Ghonda area in Damorhi, cutting off 10,000 population link from other parts of the district.

The Bisham-Swat Road was swept away by flood at Raniyal. This completely blocked the traffic. The Karakoram Highway was closed to traffic at Shing, forcing the district administration to issue an alert.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) through a statement said two- houses collapsed in Buner district. The rains also continued to play havoc in various parts of Malakand district as standing crops were destroyed and a number of walls collapsed.

Locals said that rainwaters inundated dozens of houses, causing damage to the structures and households in a number of areas in the district. However, no loss of life was reported yet. The boundary wall of the APA Colony, which is situated adjacent to the Malakand Press Club, collapsed under rain.

The rainwaters also caused damage to the buildings of the press club and Levies Post. There is no proper drainage system in District Secretariat, FG School and Sessions Court due to which the rainwaters inundated the agriculture offices, APA Colony, Judges Quarters and some portions of the District Secretariat.

SWABI: Two people were seriously injured in a roof collapse due to excessive rainfall at the Karnal Sher Khan village, said officials of Rescue 1122. The Rescue 112 rushed to the area soon after knowing about the incident.

They rescued two people from the debris of the house. The injured were identified as Zayad Khan, 21, and Abdullah, 18. They were taken to Bacha Khan. In a related incident, the boundary wall of a house owned by Pir Jamal collapsed in rain. However, his children survived and other members of the family too remained unhurt.

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera district continued to receive a heavy brain in the last 24 hours. The seasonal streams were full of torrents. Most of the low lying areas went under water. The water level in Kabul River was raised. The 80 per cent of the power feeders got tripped, depriving people of power supply for a long time.

MARDAN: Five persons were injured in roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains in the district. The roof collapse incidents occurred at Gujjar Garhi, Juwar and Gujjar Nagar on the by-pass road. Five injured included a child and woman. The injured were pulled out of the debris by the local people and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

CHARSADDA: The district administration established a flood control room in the office of deputy commissioner to cope with any emergency after possible flooding in the Swat River. The administration also issued flood warnings to the dwellers residing on the banks of Swat River to take precautionary measures and shift to safer places as water level rises with passage of time.

The residents were asked to remain alert and be prepared for moving to safer places in case the water level in the river went high. Irrigation Department Sub-divisional Officer Saifullah Khan said that a big current of 44,000 cusecs floodwater in Swat River would enter into Charsadda district at Munda point.

However, he said it would not pose any threat of flooding in the river but people residing on the banks of the river should take precautionary steps to prevent damage to property and save precious lives.

The official added that rivers flowing in the district had the capacity to accommodate some 0.2 million cusecs of water while in normal situations, the water level always remained 4,000 to 5,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner directed all the departments to remain on alert and keep a vigil on flood situation in various rivers flowing in the district.

He said that all the departments , including Rescue 1122, Health, Agriculture, police and others, to cope with any emergency in case of flooding in the rivers caused by the ongoing heavy rains in the district and elsewhere in upper parts of the province.

Our correspondent adds from Toba Tek Singh: Two minor sisters died and three others of the same family sustained critical injuries when a roof of their room caved in during torrential rain in Nawab Town on Toba-Akaalwala Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, farmer Abdul Shakoor and his family members were sleeping in the room when its roof collapsed. As a result, Ramzana Bibi, 6, and Nagina Bibi, 5, died on the spot while Rashid Ali, 4, Abdul Shakoor and Haleema Bibi were injured critically. The injured were rushed to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in a critical condition.