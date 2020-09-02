Saudi king sacks two royals over ‘corruption’

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has sacked two royals over corruption allegations and referred them to the anti-graft watchdog for an investigation, according to the state media.

In a royal decree issued early on Tuesday, King Salman removed PrinceFahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and relieved his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd of his post as deputy governor of al-Jouf region.

The decision was based on a missive from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to Nazaha, the anti-corruption committee, to investigate "suspicious financial transactions at the defence ministry," reports the international media. Four other military officers were also placed under investigation. The announcement marks the latest government crackdown on what officials say is endemic corruption in the kingdom.