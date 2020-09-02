close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 2, 2020

CM Mahmood Khan directs restructure ETEA

National

 
September 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked the officials to strengthen and restructure the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). He was presiding over a progress review meeting of the agency at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was briefed about the ETEA administrative structure, its functions and responsibilities, reforms, overall progress made so far, issues and other related matters. It was informed that arranging tests for professional collages i.e. Medical/Dental and Engineering, admission tests for educational institutes; promotional exams for employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and recruitment of staff for provincial departments were the major functions of the ETEA.

Latest News

More From Pakistan