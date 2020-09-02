CM Mahmood Khan directs restructure ETEA

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked the officials to strengthen and restructure the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). He was presiding over a progress review meeting of the agency at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was briefed about the ETEA administrative structure, its functions and responsibilities, reforms, overall progress made so far, issues and other related matters. It was informed that arranging tests for professional collages i.e. Medical/Dental and Engineering, admission tests for educational institutes; promotional exams for employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and recruitment of staff for provincial departments were the major functions of the ETEA.