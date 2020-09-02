Two new gates of Danstar Canal installed

SUKKUR: The local authorities after three days of hectic efforts finally managed to install two gates of Danstar Canal at Manchar Lake, which were washed away in the flash floods.

The two gates of Danstar Canal were washed away three days ago due to the flash flood that caused the displacement of hundreds of people of many villages including Moula Bakhsh Mallah, Kareem Bakhsh Mallah, Qadir Dodnani, Miani and others.

Meanwhile, the displaced flood victims continued to wait for relief and rehabilitation. Similarly, over 100 families at Umerkot Chhachhro are spending their time without any shelter under the open sky and without food and water.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the flood-affected areas of Sanghar, Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri talukas, village Jamalabad of Khipro on Tuesday and later addressed the media at the tentage camp of Umerkot-Ratnor Road.

He said devastating rains of 2020 have broken the 90-year records while the top PTI leadership invited the federal government to come forward and provide relief to flood-affected people. The chief minister was briefed that 1,000 flood-affected families were shifted to two tent camps of Umerkot-Ratnor Road and Umerkot- Chhachhro Road where food, water, and health facilities are being provided. But the claim turned out to be hollow when he visited a tent and found a woman having food. When he asked who has provided her with the meals, she said that she got it from a hotel. Similarly, other flood-affected women were searching for water.

Talking to media persons, he said the calamity has displaced thousands of people in Umerkot district, washed away crops, damaged the economy and inflicted major damage to the infrastructure. He said he has directed a survey to assess the losses so that compensation for rehabilitation could be distributed. He said all the Sim Nullas and the banks of the canals are being strengthened. He said that there are 42,000 tents available with the Sindh government which are being distributed in the rain-hit areas of Dadu, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and other cities. He said they have declared 20 districts of Sindh including Karachi division as calamity hit.

To a question about the opening of educational institutions, he said youngsters and elders were ignoring the SOPs, but we can't take risks for the future generation. The final decision over the issue would be taken in Islamabad on Sept 7. Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Minister for Information Science and Technology Nawab Taimur Talpur, Minister Culture Syed Sardar Shah and MNAs Nawab Yusuf Talpur, Mahesh Malani, MPA Rana Hameer Singh and others accompanied him during the visits.

Meanwhile, according to the Sindh irrigation department, in the aftermath of rains, the water level in the Indus River was surging at the three barrages of the province prompting them to shut down their nine canals.

The Sukkur Barrage has seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and Kirthar Canal – are situated on the right bank, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are on the left bank of the Indus.

According to the irrigation department, five off-taking canals of the Sukkur Barrage and two off-taking canals of the Guddu and the Kotri barrages had been closed due to likely breaches because of the rising water level.