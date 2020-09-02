Girl dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A girl died and her five other family members sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadr police on Tuesday. Usman and his four family members were going to Gujranwala and near Ranjhi a speeding bus hit them, leaving all of them injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital where Ayesha died.