close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

Girl dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

DASKA: A girl died and her five other family members sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadr police on Tuesday. Usman and his four family members were going to Gujranwala and near Ranjhi a speeding bus hit them, leaving all of them injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital where Ayesha died.

Latest News

More From Pakistan