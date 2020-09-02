Role of FC in war on terror lauded

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday said that the Frontier Constabulary (FC) was ready to combat terror activities in the region. He was speaking during his visit to the Bannu FC Lines. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair and Assistant Director Information Department Bannu Sanaullah Khan Bettani were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that FC jawans had played a crucial role in the war on terror in the country and rendered tremendous sacrifices. "There is no alternative to the services and sacrifices rendered by the FC jawans," he said, adding that their families were also placed at high esteem. District Officer FC Bannu Lines Irshad Alam said that FC was ready round-the -clock to defend the nation from any aggression.