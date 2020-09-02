Action against corrupt cops demanded

WANA: The traders, shopkeepers and drivers of goods carrier vans of Spirkai town of Shakai tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan Range, to take action against the cops of Agri Park Police Station for taking extortion and firing on a vehicle a day earlier.

Speaking at a press conference at the Wana Press Club, driver Atlas Khan and shopkeepers Malik Lal Muhammad, Qamar Zaman and others alleged that they were carrying edibles and other goods for their shops when stopped by the police posted at Agri Park Police Station.