Ashiana case adjourned until 5th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference until September 5 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

The jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, advocate Nawaz marked attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and one Muhammad Shahbaz marked attendance on behalf of Fawad Hassan Fawad as both had exemption from personal appearance.

The court also extended 4-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique. The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.