Disaster in Karachi was inevitable due to menacing rains, says governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that “the last rainfall spell was not any ordinary spell of monsoon rains as no city in the world could have coped with emergency caused by 400mm downpour. The disaster was inevitable in Karachi no matter even if its storm water drains were de-silted and system of solid waste working was working well,” he said.

The Sindh governor was addressing a press conference on Tuesday at the Governor’s House along with his counterpart from Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who is visiting Karachi along with philanthropists to help the rain-affected people of the province.

Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi and unveil the Karachi Transformation Plan for resolving the menacing civic issues of Karachi, including the problem of undisposed municipal waste.

“The provincial government is responsible for taking action against those encroaching upon the drains, for the waste disposal, and identifying those littering in Karachi.” To a question regarding a strong protest by the residents of DHA Karachi a day earlier against the pathetic civic conditions in the area, the Sindh governor said that they have the right to agitate.

The federal government, however, is willing to support the province to the maximum possible extent and for the purpose prime minister will soon unveil the Karachi Transformation Plan.Ismail said the Karachi Transformation Plan had been prepared in a meeting chaired by the PM who consulted all the stakeholders. “We will work together for the development of Karachi and for the purpose financial resources are being spared in addition to the provincial share of Sindh in the NFC’s (National Finance Commission) Award, said Imran Ismail.

He said that the federal government is acting on its vision to develop the entire Sindh on a uniform basis and for the purpose separate development plans were being prepared for every city. To a question, the governor said that they would get an honest person appointed as the new administrator of Karachi. He said the newly-constituted Centre-Sindh joint coordination committee for development of Karachi was in contact with the Sindh government for appointing the new administrator.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the PM is reviewing the situation of Karachi on a daily basis. “The Punjab government is also trying our best to take part in the relief work in the calamity-hit areas of Sindh,” he said. He said that in this regard, 100,000 ration bags would be distributed among the disaster-hit people in the city. Each bag contained edible items having value between Rs3,000 to Rs 3,500.

He said that apart from this, some 10,000 affected households in the province would be extended the loan facility on easy conditions. “We are trying our best that relief work is carried out not just in Karachi but also in other affected areas of Sindh,” said the Punjab governor.

He said that support of charities and welfare organizations of Sindh and Punjab would be availed for the relief work. “We fully stand with the people of Sindh during this difficult time and the cooperation with the province will continue in the future as well,” he said.The Sindh governor on the occasion appreciated the announcement of support from his counterpart in the Punjab for the disaster-hit people in Sindh.