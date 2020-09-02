‘Strategy is to push back China’: US envoy on economy, India

WASHINGTON: Asserting that Beijing has been picking up fights right now virtually on every front of its interest, a top American diplomat on Monday said the United States’s strategy to counter it is to push back against China in every domain.

“Our strategy is to push back against China in virtually every domain. We’re doing it in the security area. We’re doing it in terms of outsized demands to claim sovereign territory, whether it’s in the Galwan Valley of India on the India-Chinese border, or in the South Pacific,” Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said during third India-US Leadership Summit.

The summit was organised by US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). The Trump Administration is also doing it economically, he said.“The President has led the charge against the predatory practices from the Chinese economy and the Phase One trade deal is just a first step in that (direction), to be followed by many others in the years ahead to equalize and balance the US-China economic relationship,” he said, during a conversation with Richard Verma, former US Ambassador to India.

Underpinning all of that is a demand for basic reciprocity, he said.

The United States requires India standing by its side for the success of its strategy of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the American diplomat said, noting that the Quad concept has helped New Delhi find a place in the larger Indo-Pacific theatre.

The new Indo-Pacific strategy, which reflects the realities of the modern world, is focused around democracies, free markets and the values that India and its people share with the US and its people, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said.