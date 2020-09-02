Kushner hopes another Arab state normalises Israel ties within ‘months’

Al DHAFRA AIRBASE: Kushner hopes another Arab country normalizes ties with Israel within months.Asked by UAE state news agency WAM when the next Arab state could normalize ties, Kushner was quoted as saying: “Let’s hope it’s months.” Kushner, son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, arrived in the Gulf Arab state on Monday on a two-day trip with an Israeli delegation for talks with UAE officials.

Amid historic normalization talks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, American officials spent a morning at an Abu Dhabi air base housing U.S. stealth jets which the Gulf state hopes to buy despite Israeli objections. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met Emirati military officials at the UAE’s Al Dhafra air base, where the U.S. keeps some of its F-35 advanced stealth warplanes, highlighting the UAE’s years-long drive to obtain the aircraft.