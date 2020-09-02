Appointment of Karachi’s administrator: Sindh not bound to consult Centre, Opposition: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh Information and Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that the Sindh government is not constitutionally bound to consult the federal government or the opposition in the province on appointment of administrator of Karachi in place of the city’s mayor whose tenure ended on August 30. Similarly, the provincial government would also finalise the appointment of administrators in the entire province, he said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Sindh local government minister said that the provincial government in accordance with the law was fully empowered to appoint Karachi’s administrator. He said that the Sindh government was consulting in this regard and soon the people would come to know about the new administrator. He however did not clarify with whom the consultations were taking place. Nasir Shah said that Sindh government would prefer appointing such a government officer for the position, who has concern and sympathy for Karachi and most importantly has the “knowledge of the problems and affairs of Karachi and their

solutions."

The LG minister appealed to the opposition and the federal government to support the Sindh government in its efforts to compensate for the losses and damages caused by the recent heavy monsoon downpour in Sindh.