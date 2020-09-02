Ban on beans import from Ethiopia lifted

FAISALABAD: Ban on beans import from Ethiopia has been lifted and flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa will start soon, designated-ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia is only around $ 50 million, out of which the share of export from Ethiopia to Pakistan is $49 million. “Pakistan is hardly exporting different goods worth $1 million only”, Shozab said. Regarding the economy of Ethiopia, he said the growth rate of this country remained at 10 percent during the last 10 years; however, corona dented it to 4 percent. He maintained that total exports of Ethiopia are $ 5 billion while its imports stood at $15 billion.