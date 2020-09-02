Ban on beans import from Ethiopia lifted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Ban on beans import from Ethiopia has been lifted and flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa will start soon, designated-ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas said on Tuesday.
Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia is only around $ 50 million, out of which the share of export from Ethiopia to Pakistan is $49 million. “Pakistan is hardly exporting different goods worth $1 million only”, Shozab said. Regarding the economy of Ethiopia, he said the growth rate of this country remained at 10 percent during the last 10 years; however, corona dented it to 4 percent. He maintained that total exports of Ethiopia are $ 5 billion while its imports stood at $15 billion.