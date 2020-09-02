close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

VU wins blended education project

National

LAHORE: Virtual University of Pakistan has won the “Blended Virtual Education Project for Knowledge Economy.” According to a press release, administrative approval for the blended learning project was given by the government of Pakistan. Virtual University Rector Naeem Tariq said a total of approximately Rs6 billion budget have been approved for the “Blended Learning” project. The primary objective of this project is to significantly enhance enrollment at the rate of 10 per cent during the project years. This gigantic target will be achieved by collaborating with public and private degree awarding institutions, including technical and vocational institutes.

