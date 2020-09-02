Patchwork on 40 roads ordered

LAHORE: The Lahore division commissioner has directed all the departments concerned to immediately start patchwork on 40 roads of the City and introduce smart traffic management system. Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman passed these directions to the officers while chairing a meeting on the issues of Lahore city here on Tuesday. DC Danish Afzal, Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hammad Abid and other officers concerned were also present. The commissioner said complete closure of roads for patchwork must be avoided and night time preferred to do the patchwork. Referring to a briefing given recently, he said there were 6.2 million vehicles registered in Lahore while 8 million vehicles ply the City roads daily.