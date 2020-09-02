Two minor sisters die in roof collapse

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two minor sisters died and three others of the same family sustained critical injuries when a roof of their room caved in during torrential rain in Nawab Town on Toba-Akaalwala Road on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122, farmer Abdul Shakoor and his family members were sleeping in the room when its roof collapsed. As a result, Ramzana Bibi, 6, and Nagina Bibi, 5, died on the spot while Rashid Ali, 4, Abdul Shakoor and Haleema Bibi were injured critically. The injured were rushed to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in a critical condition.